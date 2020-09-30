NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting at Opry Mills Mall.
Police say one man shot another man inside the mall at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting appears to be targeted.
BREAKING: This man shot another man in a targeted shooting inside Opry Mills Mall at 6:10 p.m. tonight. The victim is in critical condition. The shooting occurred as 2 groups of people, both with armed individuals, approached each other. Know who this is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/6sRpOFeP1r— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2020
Two groups of people, each with armed individuals, approached each other inside the mall shortly before the shooting. The victim is in critical condition.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Police are expected to give an update shortly.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
