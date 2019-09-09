MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are responding to a shooting call on the 3600 block of Village Trail in Madison.
Details about the shooting are not immediately clear other than a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head. A neighbor tells News4 that she saw the child being rushed to the hospital.
Nashville's 911 call center received a call around 10:06 a.m. from the parents of the boy who were en route to the hospital. They returned to the home when they heard investigators were arriving on scene. Investigators noted the child had a towel wrapped around his head and was in the front seat of the car.
Metro Police believe the parents and the boy were staying at the home and were not permanently living there. Metro Police says everyone who is a possible suspect were either at the hospital or at police headquarters.
There have been differing accounts as to what happened that led up to the shooting. Police are still trying to figure out who had the gun and what exactly happened.
The boy is currently suffering from a critical head injury at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.