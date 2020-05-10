NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at James Cayce Homes in East Nashville.
Police say officers responded to the 600 block of Sylvan Street at around 5 p.m. where an adult male was shot in the torso. An ambulance took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Another adult male at the scene flagged down police and said he had shot the victim. He was detained and a handgun was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.