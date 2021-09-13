NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Shootings happen in Middle Tennessee; however, the motive is rarely self-defense like the incident on Shelby Street this weekend.

It's the reason many people own guns.

"They enjoy the shooting sport, or they're doing it for personal defense and for safety," gun enthusiast Ron Jarrell said.

However, rarely do you ever hear of a self-defense shooting making the news. News 4 checked, and it appears Metro Police investigated six self-defense shootings this year and another six in 2020.

It's what police said happened early Sunday morning on the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge. Investigators said cameras show Benjamin Baker in a mask with a gun approaching 20-year-old Marcellus Groves. Both men fired shots, and Baker died. Groves was hit in the leg and told police he pulled his trigger to save his own life.

"I'd love for him to come down here, and I'd debrief him to find out what happened just because we'd pass it onto other people who could defend their life in a similar circumstance," said Bob Allen, who is the training director at Royal Range.

Allen was also a Metro police officer for 35 years. Allen said that self-defense shootings are rare. He said what's more common are cases involving innocent victims pulling a gun but not having to pull the trigger.

"Like I personally know a lady who was minding her business, standing in a place where she was talking to her mom, a guy ran up on them and tried to rob them with a tool, and the lady pointed a gun at him before he got close enough to poke a blade in them, and he ran off," Allen said.

So, all she did was point a gun at him, and he ran off. So, there's a lot of that that goes on. I guarantee you that never gets reported."

It's why he thinks people should own guns, but Allen said people need to know how to use them and when they are legally allowed to.

"We're offering some free classes here on the law on when it's appropriate to get your gun out and what you can do with it to keep you safe and to keep you out of prison for doing the wrong thing," said Allen.

They are skills you hope you never actually have to use.

"Lived my whole life never had to draw it on anybody, we hope that's the case, but you just don't know," Allen said.

In Tennessee, you cannot carry a gun with or without a permit until you are 21 unless you are active military or a police officer, and remember Groves is only 20. News 4 asked Metro Police whether he was legally carrying that gun. If not, if he would face charges, they could only say that the case remains under investigation.