NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a self-defense claim for the fatal shooting of a man outside his residence early Saturday morning.
Police said that when officers responded to the scene, 49-year-old Phillip Hawkins Jr. was found dead after being shot in the chest in the front passenger seat of a white sedan.
The woman who had called police to report the shooting said that she had been driving Hawkins around the city looking for a truck which she claimed was being driven by another acquaintance.
Police said the woman to officers that Hawkins became more and more agitated and held her at gunpoint and was forced to drive him around for about two hours.
According to the woman, police said their interaction became physical when they arrived at Hawkins' home at the 4000 block of Scotwood Drive. The woman told police that they both struggled for control over the gun when the gun discharged, hitting Hawkins in the chest.
Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the self-defense claim.
