Metro Police are investigating a claim of self-defense in Friday night's fatal shooting of 20-year-old Timothy Wilks. Wilks was shot in the parking lot of Urban Air on Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage.
When police arrived on scene they found 23-year-old David Starnes Jr., who admitted to shooting Wiks. Detectives were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a "prank" robbery as part of a YouTube video. Wilks and a friend approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes was in the group and was unaware of the prank. He shot Wilks in defense of himself and others.
According to MNPD no charges have been placed. The investigation is still being completed.
