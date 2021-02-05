NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating what led to a stabbing just before midnight on Broadway in downtown Nashville.
Police say one person was stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Broadway.
We're told the victim has critical injuries.
According to officials, they haven't made any arrests yet in this case.
