NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is hurt after a shooting in Southeast Nashville that involved a child inside of a car.
Metro Police found the victim along Lafayette Street near J.C. Napier Homes. Police say the victim drove to the area after getting shot in the back seat of a car.
Investigators say the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with another man. The victim was able to get the gun away from the shooter and actually started shooting back.
The gunman reportedly fell down but he wasn't shot. Nobody was willing to cooperate with police during their investigation.
The woman and child inside the car were uninjured.
