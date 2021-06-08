Metro Police investigating overnight shooting in Shelby Bottoms Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Shelby Bottoms Park that occurred late Monday night.
Police were out investigating the shooting call at Shelby Bottoms before 10 p.m. Monday.
Investigators on the scene were seen searching a tree line and a parked car.
Metro Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
