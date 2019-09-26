Torbett Street Shooting - 9-26-19
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in an alleyway off Torbett Street in the McKissack Park area of West Nashville.

According to investigators, the victim was behind a home on the 2800 block when two men came out of an alley and approached him around 1 a.m. demanding his money and keys. Investigators say he was shot in the stomach as he was handing one of the suspects his keys. The suspects then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Once at the hospital, police found the victim was in possession of narcotics.

Both of the suspects were described as black males, between 25-35 years old and around 5 feet 8 inches tall. Additional information about the suspects is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

