NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in an alleyway off Torbett Street in the McKissack Park area of West Nashville.
According to investigators, the victim was behind a home on the 2800 block when two men came out of an alley and approached him around 1 a.m. demanding his money and keys. Investigators say he was shot in the stomach as he was handing one of the suspects his keys. The suspects then fled on foot.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Once at the hospital, police found the victim was in possession of narcotics.
Both of the suspects were described as black males, between 25-35 years old and around 5 feet 8 inches tall. Additional information about the suspects is currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.