NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside his Bordeaux apartment.
Police say the shooting happened just before midnight Monday at the Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike.
Police said the man was inside lying on his couch when eight bullets flew through the walls of his apartment, striking him on the arm and the leg.
Investigators believe the shots came from the parking lot and are reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspect information is available.
Follow News4 for updates.
