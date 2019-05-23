NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for two suspects who they said robbed a Mapco on Tusculum Road at gunpoint.
According to Metro Police, the call came in just before midnight. The clerk told officers that two suspects came in with guns and pointed them at two employees while demanding money from the register.
One of the suspects was described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, and black mask which covered half of his face. The other suspect was a black male wearing a light-colored shirt, black gloves, and carrying a revolver.
The suspects removed cash from the register and fled on foot toward Shacklett Drive where it is believed they had a vehicle parked.
