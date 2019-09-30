NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating two overnight armed robberies that occurred within an hour of each other.
The first robbery occurred at the MAPCO on Nolensville Pike around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators say two black male suspects robbed the clerk of cash and lottery tickets. Both suspects were wearing masks and at least one suspect was armed with a knife. The suspects fled the scene towards Wallace Road possibly in a Toyota Avalon.
The second robbery occurred at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Collins Park Drive around 4:45 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was preparing breakfast when a black male suspect robbed her at gunpoint. The suspect reportedly had a scarf covering his face and took cash from the hotel.
There is no indication that the two robberies were related.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
