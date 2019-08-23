NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for suspects who broke into a Sam's Club overnight on Antioch Pike and stole jewelry.
According to investigators, officers responded on a burglar alarm call and found the front doors of the store pried open.
Remote security services for the store told police they had video of two men entering the store and going to the jewelry counter where they took jewelry of a currently unknown value. One of the suspects left a white hard hat at the counter. Both suspects ran out of the store around 1:15 a.m. and the alarm call came in at 1:17 a.m. Officers arrived within minutes. K9 units cleared the building.
Investigators say both suspects are black males. One of the suspects was wearing the white hard hat, yellow jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie, yellow safety vest with orange stripes, light colored baseball cap, and black shoes.
The suspects were seen on camera leaving the scene in a dark green Honda CR-V with a tire mounted on the back and a handicap placard in the rear view mirror.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
