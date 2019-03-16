NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a deadly shooting of a man who crashed his Range Rover that crashed into a utility pole at 17th Avenue North at Hayes Street.
Witnesses told investigators that they heard a loud pop as the Range Rover passed by at 11 p.m. and then crashed. 23-year-old Quinzell Pannell Jr. who was driving the vehicle died at the scene.
Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. Evidence shows the gunfire came from inside the vehicle. Investigators questioned two male passengers who sustained non-life threatening injuries but no charges have yet been filed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
