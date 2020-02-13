NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.
Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike and found a man who had been shot in the leg outside of a Domino’s. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries.
The suspects are described as two males. One is wearing a red shirt and the other is wearing a white hoodie armed with a black revolver.
Police have set up a perimeter and a helicopter and K9 are also responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
