NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening in North Nashville.
The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of Glade Street.
Police say the victim was a black male. He was transported to Skyline hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male dressed in all black. He was driving a red two-door pickup truck.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
