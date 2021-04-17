NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a murder-suicide case from Friday night involving a man and his girlfriend at a Nashville apartment.
Metro police said that Homicide Unit detectives are working on Friday's apparent murder-suicide case of 41-year old Anthony Davis and his 35-year-old girlfriend, Camara Harris.
According to police, officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to check on Harris after a family member reported that she did not show up to a family gathering. Police said they discovered Harris' car parked outside of her apartment.
Police said upon entering her apartment, Harris was found dead on the sofa with Davis still inside holding a handgun. Police backed out of the apartment after seeing Davis with a firearm.
After hearing another gunshot, police said they reentered the apartment where Dais was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the couple's 6-year-old daughter recovered unharmed from inside the apartment and will be placed with family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.