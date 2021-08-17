Metro Police investigating homicide at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.
Officers responded to the Lower Broadway Honkey Tonk just before 11 p.m. Monday night for reports of an unruly man on the rooftop bar.
When security asked the man to leave, he allegedly began fighting with them.
According to police, several of the security officers restrained the man until police arrived. When officers got to the scene, the man was unresponsive.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time police are investigating the death as a homicide.
It is unclear if the security officers will face any charges.
