NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.
Police say 53-year-old Herbert Chatman was stabbed outside of his home in the 800 block of 17th Ave. North at around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found Chatman lying in the grass near the front entrance. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Witnesses say Chatman was involved in a verbal argument before the stabbing. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
