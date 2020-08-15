NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in a parking lot behind a business in the 200 block of W. Trinity Lane.
Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting at 12:21 a.m. Saturday and found a man, identified as 55-year-old Darrell Lamont Walker, who had been shot. Walker was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
A witness who heard the shots told police they saw a person run from the scene toward W. Trinity Lane.
According to police, Walker is last known to have been staying at a motel on Brick Church Pike.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
