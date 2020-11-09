NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that Ashley Rodgers, 32, was run over in the paring lot of the Marathon gas station at 2801 Jefferson Street.
Police say that a silver Hyundai Elantra, year 2012 to 2014 is what struck Rodgers.
The driver of the Elantra went to a nearby parking lot after running over Rodgers, but fled the area before police arrived.
Rodgers was laying down in the parking lot of the Marathon prior to being hit, so detectives are working to find out if she was intentionally hit by the vehicle.
If you have any information about the Elantra or this incident, please call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
