NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police were out investigating a shooting on Horton Avenue in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police tell News4 there was an argument before several shots were fired.
A car at the scene was hit multiple times, but police say no one was inside the vehicle during the shooting.
Police have not reported any injuries at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.