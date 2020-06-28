NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Joseph Avenue, where they found a male victim who was possibly shot in his abdominal area.
He has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
The initial description of the suspects is four people with guns inside a blue vehicle, which fled the scene in an unknown direction.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
