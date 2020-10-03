Metro Police investigating double shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Nashville on Saturday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting was reported to police in the 700 block of Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the the leg. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the wrist in the area of Fairfield Street, police said. 

Police said both were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with "non critical injuries."  

There was no description of the suspect released by police 

The shooting is under investigation by Hermitage Investigations and Youth Services. 

 

