ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch.
Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace near Abbington Heights Apartment homes. Officers arrived around 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
No other information has been released about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
