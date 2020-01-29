Antioch Fatal Shooting At Abbington Heights Apartment

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace near Abbington Heights Apartment homes. Officers arrived around 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

No other information has been released about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

