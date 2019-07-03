News4 Accident Generic 2 (Car)

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A driver of a Toyota Camry was killed overnight after a crash in the area of Old Hickory Blvd. and Interstate 24.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to the crash around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. Preliminary investigation indicated a dump truck was stopped to make a left turn at a construction site when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a small amount of marijuana was found in the Camry.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.