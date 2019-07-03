ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A driver of a Toyota Camry was killed overnight after a crash in the area of Old Hickory Blvd. and Interstate 24.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to the crash around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. Preliminary investigation indicated a dump truck was stopped to make a left turn at a construction site when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say a small amount of marijuana was found in the Camry.
