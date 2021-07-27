NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Nashville's East Bank area on Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the 200 block of North 1st Street.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police have not taken a suspect into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
