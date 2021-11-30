ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – A head-on crash between an SUV and another vehicle has left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.
According to police at the scene, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., on Old Hickory Blvd. in front of Cane Ridge High School.
Police said the driver of the SUV was able to take his/herself to the hospital, but one of the people in the other vehicle was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital, where he/she has died.
Investigators are still looking into the incident.
News4 will update this story as more information is made available.
