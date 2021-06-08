Metro Police investigating car fire outside Maplewood Trace Econolodge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a car fire outside the Econolodge on Maplewood Trace early Tuesday morning.
Police told News4 the car was parked in the Econolodge lot when officers arrived.
Our News4 crew on the scene saw police putting down a number of crime scene markers around the vehicle, and near what appeared to be bullet holes.
Police have not confirmed a shooting took place at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this incident.
Follow News4 for updates.
