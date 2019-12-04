Counselor Murder - 12/4/19
Metro Nashville PD
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the murder of a counselor outside of Crossroads Counseling on the 500 block of Gallatin Pike South where she worked.

According to Metro Police, the body of 50-year-old Melissa Hamilton was discovered Wednesday morning with obvious trauma. Investigators say Hamilton was known to have sessions at the counseling office at night. Her husband woke up and realized she wasn't there, that was when police found her at the office.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of Hamilton's death.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers.

