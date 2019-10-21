MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of the roadway on Walton Lane and Louis Street.
According to investigators, the call came in just before 9:30 a.m. The male victim was in his mid-20s.
Investigators say neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 9 a.m. Foul play is expected.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
