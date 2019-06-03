NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery overnight at a Thronton's on Lebanon Pike.
According to Metro Police, a man walked into the store before 3 a.m. dressed in all black and walked up behind a customer. As the customer shops, the man starts picking up items. The customer eventually leaves.
The suspect put the items on the counter pretending to be buying them, when moments later he walked behind the counter and pulled a silver handgun on the female clerk. The man took money from the register and ran away.
A K9 investigator tracked the man to a parking lot of the nearby Resurrected Church but then lost his scent.
If you have any information that may aid investigators about the armed robbery, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
