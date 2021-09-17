Metro Police investigating after shots fired into car on I-24

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after shots were fired into a car along Interstate 24 earlier this week.
The shooting happened near the James Robertson Parkway exit on Wednesday.
Police said they were driving when the suspects pulled up on their passenger side. They thought there were cursing at them, so they ignored it. But just seconds later, police said the suspects pulled around and shot at them.
They were driving a black 2000 to 2004 model Audi A4. Metro Police are trying to track them down. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
