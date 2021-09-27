Metro Police investigate Regions Bank robbery

Metro Police ask for the public's help locating the man accused of a bank robbery on Monday morning.

 @MNPDNashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police ask for the public's help locating the man accused of a bank robbery on Monday morning.

The robbery took place at the Regions Bank branch in the 3,000 block of Lebanon Pike. Police said the unidentified man gave the teller a red folder and demanded money.

Police said the man, who did not have a weapon, wore a face mask and jeans. Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.