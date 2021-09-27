NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police ask for the public's help locating the man accused of a bank robbery on Monday morning.
The robbery took place at the Regions Bank branch in the 3,000 block of Lebanon Pike. Police said the unidentified man gave the teller a red folder and demanded money.
Police said the man, who did not have a weapon, wore a face mask and jeans. Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-742-7463.
This man robbed the Regions Bank branch at 3191 Lebanon Pike this morning. He passed the teller a red folder & demanded money. No weapon seen. Suspect is a black man who wore a jean jacket and face mask. He fled in a small dark sedan. Recognize him? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/HhP7kKm0GD— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2021
