Metro Police investigates Green Hills bank robbery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bank robbery in Green Hills on Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery took place at Fifth Third Bank branch on Abbott Martin Road. Police said the teller was not able to comply with the suspect’s demands for money. Police said the suspect did place a plastic bag on the counter, but never there were no weapons shown.
Metro Police release photos of the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.
This man attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Abbott Martin Rd. this afternoon. He placed a plastic bag on the counter while demanding money. The teller was unable to comply. The suspect walked out empty handed. No weapon seen. Have info? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/MHWxumfLXQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.