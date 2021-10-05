Metro Police investigates Green Hills bank robbery

Metro Police are investigating a bank robbery in Green Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bank robbery in Green Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery took place at Fifth Third Bank branch on Abbott Martin Road. Police said the teller was not able to comply with the suspect’s demands for money. Police said the suspect did place a plastic bag on the counter, but never there were no weapons shown.

Metro Police release photos of the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.