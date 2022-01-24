NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigated an armed robbery of two men at gunpoint at Opry Mills Mall on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the two suspects approached two men in their 30's as they walked to their car around 2:30 p.m., demanding the victim's phones, cash, and jewelry. Police said the suspects were driving a white four-door Toyota Corolla with a missing bumper.
News4 crews spoke with shoppers about overall safety at Opry Mills. Several people, including shopper Courtney Bosas, mentioned they've never really felt unsafe at this mall.
"I feel like it's one of the safest places I've been to in the Nashville area," Bosas said. "I grew up in a very small town, so being in the city is kind of new to me. But, I feel safe at this mall."
Other shoppers such as Melissa Nappier from Knoxville said the number of times she's frequented the mall, and there has always seen security patrolling the property.
"I've seen at least one patrol car go around as I'm trying to park or if I'm leaving," Nappier said. "I've seen them in the mall itself as well."
News4 reached out to Opry Mills regarding the incident, and they referred us to the responding law enforcement agency. Investigators urge the public to share any information on this case with Metro Police.
