NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said serious injuries were reported at a crash in Madison on Thursday evening.
The call for the wreck at Rio Vista Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard went out around 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses said several ambulances responded, as well as law enforcement.
There's no word yet on how many people were taken to the hospital.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.