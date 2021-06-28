NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at Centennial Park on Monday morning.
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near 27th Avenue North and West End Avenue just before noon. According to police, two men, who are "frequent visitors" of Centennial Park, got into a verbal argument on Sunday night.
On Monday morning, police said a man stabbed another man several times at one of the picnic tables in the park.
Police said the suspect was in custody, and investigators have taped off a portion of Centennial Park where the attack occurred.
The victim suffered multiple times stab wounds and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville Fire said. The condition of the victim was not released at this time.
After being taken into custody, the suspect was taken to Nashville General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Nashville Fire said.
News 4 is working to gather more information about this developing story.
