Metro Police investigate shooting near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center near Nissan Stadium on Tuesday morning.
The shooting call was reported in the 100 block of N 1ST Street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men in the car.
Police said the car crashed into a tree before pulling into the parking lot for the TA Travel Center.
The driver of the car was taken to the Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
News 4 is on the scene and will have updates on air and online.
