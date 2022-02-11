Metro Police investigate shooting in North Nashville

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning.

 @steveddalton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Pearl Street and 25th Avenue North around 9:30 a.m. The shooting was near the parking lot for Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. 

One person was shot and transported to the hospital. 

The investigation is still active, and details are slowly being released. Stay with News4 as we work to gather further information.

 

