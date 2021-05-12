Metro Police investigate report of shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a report of a shooting in on Wednesday evening.
The report came in 4000 block of Shasta Drive around 4:45 p.m.
Metro Police said that one adult victim was shot with critical injury.
Police added there is no suspect in custody at this time.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
