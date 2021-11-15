NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in Antioch after a man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her father Monday afternoon. The call came into dispatch around 2:30 PM.
Police have arrested 27-year-old James Leggett after they say he kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend's home on Vanna Court and shot her and her father. The ex-girlfriend is in critical condition after being shot in the chest and leg. Her father was shot in the jaw and hand.
Police say Leggett was hiding in a nearby wooded area, but came out and surrendered to police.
