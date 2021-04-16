Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in downtown Nashville on Friday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in downtown Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported in the 400 block of 6th Ave. South just before 3 p.m.

Police confirmed one person is dead, but did not release their name, age, or gender.

Police said they believe this incident may have been between to homeless men. The victim was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object.

Police said that one person is in custody in connection with the deadly stabbing.

