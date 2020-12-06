Metro Police investigate deadly shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Nashville overnight.
Officers were called to a reported shooting at 1003 Murfreesboro Pike just before 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found one person dead.
There are no arrests in the case, and anyone with any information is asked to call the police.
