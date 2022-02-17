NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating the deadly shooting of 52-year-old man on Wednesday morning.
Police said two men drove Ameer Ledall Green to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in the 300 block of Wallace Road around 11:30 a.m. But, police said those two men left before the arrival of officers.
Detectives went to Green’s home on Janice Drive, however, they “did not locate a crime scene.” Investigators are still trying to determine the location and motive of the deadly shooting.
Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
