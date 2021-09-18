Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Nashville hotel on Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Nashville hotel on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Days Inn, 3445 Percy Priest Dr. According to police, officers were looking to speak to a 47-year-old man for questioning in a homicide case and had outstanding probation violation warrant.

Police said the unidentified man "fired on SWAT officers. SWAT returned fire fatally wounding him."

Metro Police confirmed to News 4 were conducting a search warrant in connection to a suspect connected to a body found in a river.

News 4 is on the scene and will updates on air and online. 

 

