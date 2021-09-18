NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Nashville hotel on Saturday night.
The shooting happened at the Days Inn, 3445 Percy Priest Dr. According to police, officers were looking to speak to a 47-year-old man for questioning in a homicide case and had outstanding probation violation warrant.
Police said the unidentified man "fired on SWAT officers. SWAT returned fire fatally wounding him."
Metro Police confirmed to News 4 were conducting a search warrant in connection to a suspect connected to a body found in a river.
JUST IN: Metro Police were conducting a search warrant in connection to a suspect connected to a body found in a river. During the execution, police say the suspect came outside of the motel and fired shots at 3 SWAT members, they returned fire fatally shooting the suspect.@WSMV https://t.co/O9X7p0AAoN— Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) September 19, 2021
Emergency officials confirmed that a body was pulled from the waters near Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville on Monday afternoon.
News 4 is on the scene and will updates on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.