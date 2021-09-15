Metro Police investigate break-in at Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – All the animals are safe at the Nashville Humane Association after a break-in over the weekend.
It is unclear what items were taken from the building. Still, Metro Police are investigating the break-in at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Humane officials said all animals were unharmed and accounted for.
"Thank goodness all the animals were safe, unharmed, and accounted for. They are worth more to us verses the replaceable items stolen," Nashville Humane Association posted on its Facebook page.
The suspects left shattered glass, and when visiting the facility this week, people may still find random pieces of broken glass. People are advised not to touch the glass and alert a team member.
"Thankful to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department who were quick to arrive, volunteers and staff who came in extra early to clean up mess/shattered glass, and to all the customers who visited our shelter Sunday with complete understanding how to walk through the maze of caution tape with care," Nashville Humane Association posted on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.