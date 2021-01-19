NASHVILE, TN (WSMV) – Two innocent bystanders were injured during a shooting in South Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police said.
The shooting was reported in 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 3:30 pm.
Police said the shootout started when three men were dropped off in the Taco Bell parking lot and started shooting at two men in the parking lot of the gas station.
Aaron said both victims are "innocent bystanders." He said an unidentified man in a red pickup truck was shot and grazed in the head. Aaron added his injuries are not critical. Another unidentified man was shot in the shoulder while near a gas, Aaron said. Both injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the group of three at taco bell ran down the street to an AutoZone and got away in a stolen minivan. Metro Police have since recovered it. At this hour they are still looking for a black sedan and a red sedan with black rims used by the other suspects.
Hermitage Precinct is investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made in the case.
News 4 is on scene and working to gather more details.
