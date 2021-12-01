NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department launched a division Wednesday, dedicated to fighting violent crime in Music City after a similar initiative already made a dent.

Police caught up with Jesse Rucker last month, after his alleged slew of robberies and carjackings across Nashville. It is to that type of crime Captain Charles Beasley will direct his new division’s focus.

New surveillance video shows moments leading to high-speed chase NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New surveillance video shows each stop of 32-year-old Jesse Rucker’s alleged crime spree Thursday. Police said they wer…

“As we’ve progressed through these carjackings, they’re becoming more and more,” Beasley said. “And they started going up in violence.”

The Violent Crimes Division will target serial crimes and their perpetrators.

This division is a dedicated extension of the robbery initiative that began over the summer, which, according to Beasley, has been highly effective.

“The true focus is identifying patterns and trends and being able to work with the DA’s office,” Beasley said. “We’ve been able to identify the suspects and link them to several, multiple robberies.”

From August to December, the robbery initiative recovered 32 guns, more than 60 vehicles, made 75 arrests and began work on more than 120 robbery cases.

The goal of the initiative is to identify and eliminate violent crime patterns.

“Commercial robberies, personal robberies. And then anything that the chief deems… a pattern that needs to be addressed quickly,” Beasley explained.

As detectives work to identify where the trends begin, Beasley hopes they can put them to an end.

“Our goal is to reduce crime in the city, to make people feel safer in the community and safer in coming and talking to us and letting us know the information,” Beasley said. “The police department doesn’t solve crimes on their own. It takes the community helping us.”